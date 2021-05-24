Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-$28.29 billion.

BRDCY stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 171.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.