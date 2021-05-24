Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 55,197 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 298.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.84. 45,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,019. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.