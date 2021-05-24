Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 3,500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

NYSE HD traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $317.49. 76,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day moving average of $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

