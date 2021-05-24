Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $3.07 Million in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Rimini Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 6,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,631. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,879.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $145,146. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

