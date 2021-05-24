Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,066,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,336. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

