Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Monarch Casino & Resort accounts for about 2.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.86% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $71.77. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

