Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 803 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,737. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

