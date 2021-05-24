Brady Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Brady in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE BRC opened at $56.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $104,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.