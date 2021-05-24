Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$265.00 to C$260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Boyd Group Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $260.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $239.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $254.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BYDGF traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.87. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.79. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

