Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires New Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

W stock opened at $310.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,026. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.