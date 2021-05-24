Boston Family Office LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,852.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.