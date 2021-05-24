BOOM (BOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $1.06 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00863359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.64 or 0.08618794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00080804 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,078,880 coins and its circulating supply is 779,048,148 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

