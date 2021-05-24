Bonded Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $304,420.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $304,420.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00850725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.08344848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

"BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

