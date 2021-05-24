Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BDNNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY remained flat at $$83.25 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

