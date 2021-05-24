Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYPLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

