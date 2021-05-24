BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $57.88 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,484 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Sempra Energy worth $57,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $138.04. 10,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

