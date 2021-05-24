BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $118.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 15.01% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $118,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 511,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 258,171 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,022,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,457. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.