BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 70,203 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 234.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,203 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.68. 4,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.95 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares in the company, valued at $47,741,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

