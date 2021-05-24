BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 263,525 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,513,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $75,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.32. 260,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,188,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ambev from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.