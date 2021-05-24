BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

TSE:ZRE opened at C$24.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.69. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.91.

