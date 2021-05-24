BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.96 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$759.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

