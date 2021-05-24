BMO Capital Markets Raises DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $40.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.
DXC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
