BMO Capital Markets Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$431.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.97 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.