BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:ZDV opened at C$18.53 on Monday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$13.32 and a 52 week high of C$18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.10.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.