BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock opened at C$15.69 on Monday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$17.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.19.

