Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after buying an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,150 shares of company stock worth $25,610,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $105.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

