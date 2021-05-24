Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $269.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.77. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Argus boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

