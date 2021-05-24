Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,909,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,326 shares of company stock worth $8,440,199. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $80.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

