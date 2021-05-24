Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15,714.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

