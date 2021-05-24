Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 23,246 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.