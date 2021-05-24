Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,409,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.96. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.66 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

