Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and $263,630.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00845389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.91 or 0.08478795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00080841 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,700 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.