BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,246 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

