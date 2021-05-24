BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 8th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $12.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $873.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,722. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.00 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $820.45 and its 200-day moving average is $738.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

