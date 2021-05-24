Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSM. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 200,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,384. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.