BitGreen Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.85 million and $18,013.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00045000 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00242695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035230 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

