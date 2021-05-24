Bitcoin Atom Tops One Day Volume of $82.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $82.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.