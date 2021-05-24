Bitcloud Market Capitalization Hits $631,968.64 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $631,968.64 and approximately $144.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.68 or 1.00492872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.13 or 0.01080050 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00490317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00342330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00101710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004423 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,617,507 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

