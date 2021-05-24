BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $728,582.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,266.86 or 0.99931350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00092000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.