BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $14.23 million and $1.08 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00910115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.25 or 0.09324991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083531 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

