BioLife Solutions’ (BLFS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $613,429.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,031 shares of company stock worth $7,512,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.