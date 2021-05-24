BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) CEO Buys $17,000.00 in Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) CEO Michael W. Depasquale acquired 5,000 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BKYI stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. BIO-key International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

