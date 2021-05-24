BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.45. 12,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,066,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

