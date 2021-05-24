Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

