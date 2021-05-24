Berry Data 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $220,708.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $220,708.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00414583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00181764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00823837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

