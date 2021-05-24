Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of CAML traded up GBX 7.39 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278.39 ($3.64). 559,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.08. The company has a market cap of £490.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

