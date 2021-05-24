Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of CAML traded up GBX 7.39 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 278.39 ($3.64). 559,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 273.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.08. The company has a market cap of £490.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

