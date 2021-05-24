BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Down 58.4% This Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $9.18 million and $1.68 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00917706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.87 or 0.09344850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00083160 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

