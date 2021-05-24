Beldex Hits 1-Day Volume of $71,080.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $51.84 million and approximately $71,080.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.