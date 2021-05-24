Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

