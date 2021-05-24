Beam Trading 52% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $52.90 million and approximately $30.44 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,563,000 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

